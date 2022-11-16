C/R: 85-year-old woman found died at Assin Bereku

An 85-year-old woman has been found dead on her farm at Assin Bereku in the Central Region.

Beatrice Crentsil's death is the sixth in a series of deaths in similar circumstances in the area.

The community is yet to recover from the mysterious killings, as all the victims are women above the age of sixty.

Her body had signs of strangulation and corn dough inserted into her private part. A pair of scissors was also found close to her lifeless body.

The family members of Beatrice are worried and want the police to expedite investigations into her killing.

Allegations of the Police in the area not being up to the task due to the small number of personnel is rife and feeding into rumours of the police doing little to investigate the murders.

Assin Bereku District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakunor told Citi News his command is investigating the killings regardless of the allegations but however admonished the community to volunteer information to enable the police to unravel the killers to bring justice to the families of the victims.

“Policing is a shared responsibility. We don’t work with miracles, we don’t work with spirits. If you don’t give us the information, how do we know?”

He also advised the community to in the meantime “form watchdog committees, share everything with your brother, coordinate and corporate to protect each other.”

“When you are going to the farm, don’t walk alone, go in groups, either two or three, don’t say I am a man and walk miles alone to the farm,” he added.

DSP Osakunor left his phone number and pleaded with the residents to share any leads on crime with him to keep them safe and also to reduce crime.

