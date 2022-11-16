2023 Budget should ensure Ghana will be able to raise revenue to pay off debt – Former IMF Advisor

A former Advisor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr. Emmanuel Oteng has indicated that Ghana’s inability to access the international financial market is making matters worse for the country.

He has proposed that ahead of the 2023 Budget presentation, the Finance Ministry should ensure that it comes up with measures that will see the country raise more revenue.

According to him, if the country raises enough revenue to pay off its debt, the international financial market will have confidence in the country to allow access.

“We have to ensure that we are able to get access to the international financial market. Because of the rating agencies downgrade of us, we don’t have access now. But that reflects their concern that we are not able, essentially, to repay our debt.

“So the budget that is coming, hopefully, should restore the framework to ensure that we are able to inspire confidence,” Dr. Emmanuel Oteng told TV3 in an interview.

The former Advisor at the IMF further explained, “How do you inspire confidence? That you are able to have enough revenue to pay off debt, you are able to generate enough primary balance because the primary balance will be the result you will pay down debt eventually.

“It will take time, it does not happen in a month or maybe couple of months or a year but you have to start building up surpluses to be able to repay debt so that they know that eventually, you are a country that you can trust, a country that we can lend to because you are a county that will be able to repay its debt. So it is important we send these signals.”

Parliament will on November 24 host the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the presentation of the 2023 Budget statement.

Amid calls for his sacking, sources are that it is likely the Finance Minister won’t be the one to present the budget.