U/E/R: Reports of arrest of Chiana SHS headmistress false – CHASS

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in the Upper East Region has debunked rumours circulating on social media that the headmistress of the Chiana Senior High School has been arrested following the misconduct of some of her students.

The said students in a viral video were seen vehemently insulting the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, over his failure to address challenges that are confronting the school and the economy at large.

But speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Upper East regional reporter, Moses Appiah, the Chairman of CHASS, Richard Akumbase, indicated that the said students have been asked to go home pending investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to their misconduct.

"Parents of the said students have come for them, also, a committee has been set to investigate the matter. Whatever the case, we will let the public know," he said.

Mr Akumbase also denied the rumours that the headmistress of the school has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

"In fact, I called her this afternoon and we discussed a lot of issues and the committee that has been asked to investigate the matter.

"So, I'm surprised people are saying that she has been arrested.

"I must say that madam has not been arrested and she is doing well," he disclosed.

"We also said that the behaviour of the students was unfortunate so we will make sure that we correct such attitudes among them and further instill moral standards across all schools," he assured

Source: Classfmonline.com