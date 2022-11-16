Akrofuom MP, DCE Team Up to Bridge Infrastructural Gap in Schools

The huge deficit in educational infrastructure in the Akrofuom District is gradually being reduced much to the relief of students and teachers in the District.

To enhance access to Junior High School education, another 3 Unit Classroom Block with ancillary facilities has been commissioned at Betenase in the Akrofuom District.

This adds up to the plethora of infrastructural projects and interventions in the educational sector introduced by the Assembly since it was created in 2018.

Last September, the two collaborated to commission a three-classroom block at the Akrofuom D/A school to end the shift system in the school.

The Akrofuom District Assembly led by Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode has been very deliberate about closing the infrastructural gap and improving access to education. This has so far been hugely successful.

Hitherto, students from Betenase walked long distances to access JHS at Yaadome with its attendant risks.

At a short ceremony to handover over the facility to the Chiefs and people of Betenase, Hon Maurice Jonas Woode assured them that the Assembly will continue to provide the required amenities to better their lives.

The people of Betenase have also initiated the construction of Teachers bungalow. This according to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akrofuom Constituency, Hon. Alex Blankson was commendable and promised to provide ceiling and painting to facilitate the completion of the project.

The MP hinted of plans to provide police station and a clinic to the community.

George Sarfo Kantanka, District Director of Education (DDE) thanked the assembly and admonished the chiefs and elders of Betenase to continue to initiate projects for the area without necessarily relying on government for support.

He implored the elders and the school leadership to take good care of the school facility.