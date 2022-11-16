MPs now required to go through mandatory body scans before entering chamber

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has announced new security measures for the House.

From the new security measures, Members of Parliament (MPs) will now be required to go through a mandatory body scan before entering the chamber.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, the new measure is for the good of MPs, staff of Parliament, as well as visitors.

“It’s compulsory for all Members including me, Speaker to pass through the machine to be scanned before we enter the Chamber of Parliament. All strangers who are also to do so, who intend coming in, whether to the public gallery, or to the Press gallery, or to the important visitors’ gallery are all to pass through the scanning machine. It’s for your own good that we want to implement this rule,” Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has announced.

The Speaker of Parliament further warned that anyone who refuses to go through the mandatory scan will not be allowed access to Parliament.

“So please, starting from tomorrow, any person who is not willing to pass through this machine will definitely not be allowed to enter this chamber,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin added.

Meanwhile, as part of the new security measures, the Marshall’s office is also considering the idea of banning the use of mobile phones by journalists in the press gallery.

That idea is under consideration but the leadership of the Parliamentary Press Corps has given the indication that it will be strongly opposed.