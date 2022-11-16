Kuapa Kokoo farmers want MD dismissal over financial distress and gross mismanagement

16.11.2022 LISTEN

Members of the Kuapa Kokoo Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited (KKFU), formerly known as Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Union, have expressed their displeasure about the management style of the Managing Director of the Union, Madam Fatima Ali in the last couple of years.

They are therefore calling for her immediate dismissal to save the union from further financial distress and gross mismanagement.

According to them, Madam Fatima Ali, who initially became the Acting head of the Union in 2000 following the dismissal of the then Managing Director, has failed to put the union on its feet since assuming office and has succeeded in plunging it into serious difficulties.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi last Tuesday, Mr. Samuel Osei Yeboah, the Nkawkaw Society President of Kuapa Kokoo said the Union is currently facing its worst financial issue under the leadership of Madam Fatima Ali, including the non-payment of farmers’ bonuses for the 2021/2022 cocoa season, a situation never experienced in Kuapa Kokoo fraternity since its inception in over 30 years.

He further accused Madam Fatima Ali of financial malfeasance and embezzlement of several millions of Ghana cedis.

The embattled Fatima Ali became the President of Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Union (KKFU) in 2014 at the age of 36. Prior to this, she was elected to the Society’s Executive Council (then District Executive Council) in 2003 and then as a Secretary of the National Executive Council (NEC) after joining the Union in 2000 at Alikrom zone (the Alikrom Society), having been elected as the Recorder for the zone in 2002 in the Akontombra District of the Western region.

Kuapa Kokoo Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited (KKFU) is Ghana’s pioneer and the leading producer of ethical cocoa beans.

Established in 1993 with 2000 farmers and currently has 100,000 registered farmers across Ghana. KKFU is multiply certified under Fair Trade and UTZ/Rainforest Alliance

Its mission is to develop itself into a formidable farmer-based organisation capable of mobilising quality cocoa products, improving the livelihood of members and satisfying customers and hopes to become a leading, caring, efficient and the most globally recognized cooperative in cocoa production and marketing in Ghana

To provide a medium for the social, economic and political empowerment of cocoa farmers, enhance the participation of women in the decision-making process at all levels of operation and organisation and encourage environmentally sustainable cocoa production processes, among others.