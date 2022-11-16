Ad hoc committee: How come K.T Hammond is a co-chair? I'm totally confused — Kweku Baako

The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr., appears lost about the criteria used in choosing the members of the ad hoc committee set up to look into the motion of censure against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister.

The seasoned journalist said he is confused about why the Adansi-Asokwa MP, Mr. K.T. Hammond, is on the committee as a co-chair.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Wednesday, November 16, Kweku Baako noted that he has since been struggling to point out the exact expertise that qualifies the Adanse-Asokwa MP and other MPs to become members of the committee.

"Well, the ad hoc committee has been set up, and as a citizen, I'm asking what considerations went into the selection of the members.

"What consideration went into the selection of the Hon. K.T. Hammond as a co-chairman?

"Maybe you can tell me [referring to the host], but I can't see it myself," he stated.

He stressed, "Sometimes, you will be able to tell how some people were selected, either based on their background or expertise, but in this case, I'm totally confused.

The ad hoc committee is hearing the motion of censure filed against the underfire Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, by the minority caucus in Parliament.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is set to defend himself against the allegations by the minority before the 8-member ad hoc committee on Friday, November 18.

This comes after the Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, filed a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.