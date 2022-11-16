Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu smokes peace pipe with Gabby Otchere-Darko after fall out

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko have sorted out their issues.

The two known members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were at eachother's throat in the last 48 hours after the Suame MP lambasted the Gabby Otchere-Darko for accusing him of instigating the calls for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaker to Sompa Radio on Tuesday, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who was unhappy said, “There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating. But now this has brought about another sense of anger. That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is? I serve Akufo-Addo, and I serve the party as well as the government… when we talk about the government itself, what is your locus standi to be accusing me of being an instigator?”

The Suame MP continued “With the way the thing started if I had not been hinted at by a colleague to intervene, we would have been in a bad place. Today is November 15, and we were supposed to present the budget today, but we had to postpone to 24th because I realised we may not be prepared after studying the situation. I sat with the finance minister and agreed with him to postpone it. After doing this and you turn to accuse me of being an instigator, what if I decide to watch and let everything fall apart?”

After listening to the audio of the interview which went viral, Gabby Otchere-Darko said he never made such allegations against the Majority Leader.

In a Facebook post, he clarified, “I have listened to excerpts of the interview of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, on Sompa Radio, claiming I had gone on Asaase Radio to allege that he was the ringleader behind the NPP MPs calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister.”

Having reached out to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Gabby Otchere-Darko said he has sorted out the misunderstanding.

The two NPP members have now smoked the peace pipe.