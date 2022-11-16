Ad-hoc committee sitting: Gabby Otchere-Drako’s conduct was disrespectful, appalling – Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed has expressed displeasure about the conduct of the Gabby Otchere-Darko, Counsel for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when he appeared at the ad-hoc committee sitting on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the 8-member ad-hoc committee set up by parliament to probe the allegations against the Minister of Finance by the Minority in its bid to have him removed from the Ministry commenced sitting.

While Ken Ofori-Atta was at the committee’s sitting, he sat behind as his counsel Gabby Otchere-Darko engaged the committee.

Having watched the sitting, Murtala Mohammed says he was appalled by his conduct.

According to him, Gabby Otchere-Darko appeared to him as someone who has no respect for Parliament.

“The conduct of him [Gabby Otchere-Darko] was very appalling and bizarre. He came across as a very arrogant person who disrespected Parliament,” the MP for Tamale Central said in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday.

Murtala Mohammed added, “That statement that the minister is leading IMF negotiations and therefore if we were to sit here, he could have put it in a better way and that was why KT Hammond, co-chair of the committee had issues with it.

“What we are doing in Parliament is as important as the IMF negotiations.”

During day one of the sitting on the censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta, Haruna Iddrisu was joined by the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to present evidence of the allegations against the Finance Minister.

At the end of the first day of the sitting, Gabby Otchere Darko requested 48 hours for his client to prepare to respond to the allegations.

The request was duly granted by the committee to appear on Friday.