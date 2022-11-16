WHO commences 3-day workshop on regional policy dialogue

African governments have consistently reported the lack of available health workforce as the top factor causing disruption to essential health services and acting as the greatest barrier to COVID-19 response.

Amplifying visibility, understanding and commitment to address the health workforce by investors including governments, international financing institutions, donors and partners could set Africa on track to address the 5.3 million health worker shortage.

To this end, World Health Organisation(WHO), Regional Office For Africa (AFRO and HQ) in collaboration with ILO and the sub-regional communities (AU, ECOWAS/WAEMU, WAHO, CEMAC, SADC) have commenced three days of Regional Policy Dialogue on Investment and Protection of Health and Care Workers in Africa: Towards a Health Workforce Investment Charter 15 - 17 November 2022, Accra (Ghana).

The dialogue aimed is to bring together members, states, investors and partners to draw on lessons learned to determine key health workforce investment principles and opportunities and explore the role of the sub-regional bodies in strengthening HWF investments and protection of the health and care workers (HCWs) to drive concerted workforce action, collaboration, and investment to tackle the 5.3 million health worker shortage.

Ghana, in its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in 2030, Hon. Mahama Asei Seini, the deputy minister of Health said his outfit has recognised the need for a highly skilled and capable health workforce across the country and in the most remote area and has continuously developed and reviewed policies and strategies to guide the achievement of the goal.

Indicating, the decline in maternal mortality ratio and child health. "Ghana has made noticeable progress in maternal and child health outcomes in the last two decades, though it fell short of an important global target. According to the World Bank's Public Expenditure Report(2022), the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) in the country fell from 99.4 to 46.2 deaths per 1,000 live births between 2000 and 2019.

The maternal mortality Ratio (MMR) decreased by almost 36% from 484 to 308 per 100,000 live births from 2000 to 2017, However, the improvement was insignificant to meet the MDG 5.1 target and was slightly higher than the average for LMICs".

He concluded, Investing in the health workforce will protect vulnerable populations from the shocks of the current crisis and improve health access.

Dr Francis Chisaka Kasolo WHO Representative to Ghana stated that Africa has over the past decade made significant strides in the training of health professionals both in terms of quantity and quality.

According to him, available data shows that in 2005, there were only 168 medical schools producing about 6 000 new doctors annually across the 47 Member States of the WHO African Region. In 2020, the region recorded an increase of more than 400 medical schools producing over 26 000 per year. In relation to nurses and midwives, this increased from 26,000 in 2005 to at least 60 000 currently.

Overall, there are now more than 4000 health training institutions that produce over 150 000 health workers yearly – with the private sector contributing approximately 40% of this capacity annually. In absolute numbers, the region increased the number of health workers from 1.8 million in 2013 to 2.8 million in 2020, an overall improvement of 52%.

Despite the improvement in the health workforce numbers and quality there still exist challenges requiring agent attention. Dr Kasolo hinted that the African region still has the lowest density of health workforce per 10,000 population. Also projections from WHO still indicate that our region will still record a shortage of health workforce in 2030.

He encouraged countries to increase health prioritization in the public budget to increase investment in the health work force. Donors and partners can and should also play a key role in strengthening investments in the health workforce.

Dr Kasolo concluded that all aspects of health service require a health worker; hence, all partners have a role in tackling the HWF shortages as well as shaping the health workforce for the future in Africa.

At the end of the three days dialogue, it is expected that there is a development of a Health Workforce Investment Charter to align and stimulate investments to address the health worker shortage in Africa, accelerate health for all, health security and create decent jobs for women and youth.

Again, the Development of an African Health Worker Investment Forum with agreed next steps towards convening sub-regional economic communities and a high-level ministerial with partners in Q1 2023 to adopt and support the implementation of the Investment Charter.