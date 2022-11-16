Makola women cannot trade effectively because of cedi depreciation; Ofori-Atta must go – Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated that it is important Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is removed.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) was present on Tuesday, November 15, when the 8-member ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe allegations against the Finance Minister started its sitting.

During the committee’s sitting, Haruna Iddrisu blamed the Finance Minister for the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

Insisting that Makola market women are no longer able to trade effectively because of the poor performance of the cedi, the Minority Leader stressed that the Finance Minister must go.

“The cost of doing business is unacceptably high for businesses. The pharmaceutical industry is complaining because it affects their import and they are made to pay more.

“The depreciation of the Cedi has affected even Markola women who cannot trade effectively,” Haruna Iddrisu said on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister added, “His [Ofori-Atta] performance is disappointing that he is not fit to be Finance Minister.”

During day one of the sitting on the censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta, Haruna Iddrisu was joined by the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to present evidence of the allegations against the Finance Minister.

At the end of the first day of the sitting, the Lawyer for Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere Darko requested 48 hours for his client to prepare to respond to the allegations.

The request was duly granted by the committee.