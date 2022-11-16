Sack Akufo-Addo not Ken Ofori-Atta – Amoako Baah

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves to be sacked.

He noted that Finance Minister Ofori-Atta cannot be faulted for running the economy down.

Acclording to him, it is the President who looked on for the economy to crash.

The former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) made the call for the president to be sacked while speaking in an interview with the sit-in host of the Ghana Yensom morning show, Nana Otu Darko, on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He said the President cannot be exonerated from the gross mismanagement of the economy by the finance minister.

He alleged the President and his finance minister benefit from the huge borrowings in the name of bonds.

Dr Richard Amoako Baah said all the finance minister did, he did in the name of the president and with the approval of the president.

“The president cannot turn around to tell Ghanaians he did not see what the finance minister was doing with the management of the economy,” he stressed.

He further alleged that when the president met with the Majority of NPP Members of Parliament pushing for the removal of the finance minister, he threatened to ensure they all lose their primary if they did not back down on their call.

He said: “The president [asked] them where they were when the finance minister was using his Databank to finance his campaigns.”

For these reasons, he said the President deserves to be fired

Source: Classfmonline.com