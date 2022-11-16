Leave before the applause ends, fighting to stay is a bad idea — Mahama’s Aide tells Ken Ofori-Atta

Former President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari has asked underfire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

She hinted that it would be better for Mr. Ofori-Atta to accept the calls and resign before his few supporters deserted him.

According to Miss Bawa, the minister's decision to hire a lawyer Gabby Otchere Darko to defend him against the motion of censure at the ad hoc committee is a bad decision.

“Better to leave before the applause ends! Me think Ken Ofori Atta’s decision to fight through this Constitutional maze is a bad idea!! #KenMustGo” she tweeted on Tuesday, November 15.

Meanwhile, despite the numerous calls for his resignation, the under-fire Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta is facing the 8-member ad hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the defence counsel for Ken Ofori- Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has, in an official letter, requested the full charges levelled against him by the minority caucus led by Mr. Haruna Idrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Otchere Darko said, "Our issue is simple... Our client deserves a fair hearing.

“All we are asking for in the interest of justice is that you furnish us with a full document containing his charges."

In response, a co-chair of the committee and MP for Bolgatanga, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, clarified that there are no charges but the motion is a constitutional and political process however, Mr. K.T. Hammond said they are mere allegations at the moment.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.