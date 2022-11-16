It takes more than one man to be be corrupt — IEA Boss on Charles Adu Boahen's dismissal

Corruption is deep and pervasive in Ghana’s political space, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr John Kwakye has said.

Reacting to the sacking of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, Dr Kwakye said in a tweet that one man cannot be corrupt alone.

“It takes more than one man to be be corrupt. The other corrupt people should be fished out as well. May be the Special Prosecutor’s investigation will do that. Sadly, corruption is deep and pervasive in our political space,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced in a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin on Monday November 14 the sacking of Mr Adu Boahen.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, 'Galamsey Economy', the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

“The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours,”

