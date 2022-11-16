[VIDEO] Check how Gabby allegedly sent “apor” to K.T Hammond’s phone at ad-hoc committee sitting

Some details are emerging from the first public hearing of the motion of censure against the underfire Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta by the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

While the proceedings were ongoing, Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko was seen in a viral video allegedly pointing to his phone in a manner many felt was an attempt to send a message to Adansi-Asokwa MP, Mr. K.T. Hammond.

It's unclear what exactly the ad-hoc committee chairman was allegedly told via the phone message by the defence counsel Gabby, but he at one point rebutted Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson by referring to certain information from his phone.

The under-fire Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta is facing the 8-member ad hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the defence counsel for Ken Ofori- Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has, in an official letter, requested the full charges levelled against him by the minority caucus led by Mr. Haruna Idrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Otchere Darko said, "Our issue is simple... Our client deserves a fair hearing.

“All we are asking for in the interest of justice is that you furnish us with a full document containing his charges."

In response, a co-chair of the committee and MP for Bolgatanga, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, clarified that there are no charges but the motion is a constitutional and political process however, Mr. K.T. Hammond said they are mere allegations at the moment.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.