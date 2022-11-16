Ken Ofori-Atta must go now — 98 NPP MP 'rebels' vow to boycott his budget, gov't business

16.11.2022 LISTEN

Some 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) say they have resolved, after a meeting on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must exit government immediately.

Their spokesman, Asante-Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, told Accra-based JoyNews: “We’ve gone back to 'sack him now' and, therefore, should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because, as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to do business with him".

"And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations, too".

“We’re not saying we won’t do the president’s business; we’re saying we won’t do the president’s business through Ofori-Atta. So, if anybody else comes with the president’s business, we’ll participate,” he said.

Source: classfmonline.com