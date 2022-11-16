Gabby denies claims made by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's claim

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disputed claims by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

According to him, the allegations that he said the Majority Leader was behind moves to get the Finance Minister removed false.

Responding to reports that the Majority Leader accused him of trying to undermine his attempt to be the Suame MP, Mr. Otchere-Darko said on Facebook: “I have since sent him a message on this denying same.”

Reports indicated that Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Mr. Otchere-Darko had called him the ringleader behind the NPP MPs calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister.

Mr. Otchere-Darko is alleged to have sponsored a failed candidate against the Majority Leader in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Suame leading to the 2016 general elections.

These claims by Mr. Otchere-Darko are said to have come during a broadcast on Asaase Radio.

But he refuted these claims in his Facebook post. “I have said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on air, online, or in print, either directly or indirectly. Indeed, my position, so far, on this issue in Parliament within the Majority Caucus, has been to deliberately stay away from commenting on it publicly.”

“I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat. I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist, even within the NPP,” he posted.

—citinewsroom