[Previously] ‘I nearly fought over hikes in fuel prices’; [Now] ‘I don't buy fuel’ — Contradictory tale of K.T Hammond

In an interview on the Accra-based Joy News channel on November 3, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond, lamented the high cost of fuel in the country.

The vocal legislator narrated how he nearly fought a filling station attendant over a price he thought was being cheated before he realised there had been another increment.

“A few days ago, I went to the garage, they pumped the fuel into the car and they came to give me the bill, it almost turned into a Third World War at the station,” he narrated.

He added, “I asked why is he giving me this, and he said just yesterday price of super moved to what the price of diesel used to be.”

However, there has been a lot of backlash following the first sitting of the 8-member ad-hoc committee set to look into the censure motion against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance.

Mr. K.T. Hammond, a chairman on the committee, claims he does not buy fuel because he has no car.

Reacting to a rhetorical question by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu that recent fuel price hikes is affecting Ghanaians, the controversial MP said he's not aware as he has no car to be buying fuel.

"I don't buy fuel, so talk about it, I don't have a car so I don't buy fuel,” he said.