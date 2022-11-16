Anas’ entrapment method worrying, I don't support it — Sulemana Braimah

Mr. Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed his greatest displeasure about the method ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas uses in his investigative works.

Entrapping and forcing people to take bribe is, according to Mr. Braimah, worrying and unacceptable.

The press freedom advocate further laments in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM’s "Ghana Montie" morning show that the video is always edited to leave out the parts where those victims may be rejecting the bribe.

“No one knows what went on behind. We only see the final work. That is worrying, especially forcing people to take bribe. I don't support the entrapment method at all,” Mr. Braimah said.

Ghana is hit with another exposé by the ace investigative journalist, Anas. Aremeyaw Anas and his team, the Tiger eye P.I.

The screening of the "Galamsey economy" started on Monday, November 14 and will end on Tuesday, November 15.

The exposè reveals certain corrupt practices derailing Ghana's fight against illegal mining and its menace. Its captures high public officers taking bribes to facilitate illegal mining in the country.

The former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen has been sacked due to his involvement in a bribery scandal between himself and some supposed investors in the said exposé.