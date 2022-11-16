Why can’t African leaders resign honourably; avoid unnecessary embarrassment, humiliation — Mahama’s Aide quizzes

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama is wondering why underfire Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post defending himself.

She asked why it is hard for Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and some African leaders to resign when they fail the people they serve.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 15, Miss Bawa stated that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s resignation will spare him from further embarrassment he may encounter when the minority caucus in Parliament finally succeeds with their motion of censure.

“What will it take for leaders in Africa to begin to learn how to resign honourably and avoid unnecessary embarrassment or humiliation?” she quizzed.

Meanwhile, despite the numerous calls for his resignation, the under-fire Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta is facing the 8-member ad hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the defence counsel for Ken Ofori- Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has, in an official letter, requested the full charges levelled against him by the minority caucus led by Mr. Haruna Idrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Otchere Darko said, "Our issue is simple... Our client deserves a fair hearing.

“All we are asking for in the interest of justice is that you furnish us with a full document containing his charges."

In response, a co-chair of the committee and MP for Bolgatanga, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, clarified that there are no charges but the motion is a constitutional and political process however, Mr. K.T. Hammond said they are mere allegations at the moment.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.