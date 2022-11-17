School bus kills 5 pupils, driver as several others injured

17.11.2022 LISTEN

Information reaching this website indicates that a school bus which belongs to the D S Elite Academy School at Techire in the Tano North District of the Bono Region is reported to have been involved in an accident.

The accident has led to the death of five school children with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The driver of the bus also died.

At the time of going to press the injured had been rushed to the St John Government Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta for medical attention.

According to sources close to the school, the school's bus with registration number AW 6315-11 was conveying about 25 pupils along the Techire road to the adjoining village named Adrobaa.

The source said at a point on the road whilst the driver was negotiating a sharp curve the bus skidded off the newly constructed Adrobaa road and somersaulted severally.

Information also had it that some of the critically injured school children had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for proper medical attention.

A teacher of the school who spoke on the issue indicated that since the inception of the school about 15 years ago, the school has never experienced any disaster before.