You can criticise Anas, Tiger Eye PI but their work is quality and productive – Kweku Baako

Celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr has jumped to the defense of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas following criticism of his latest exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’.

Even before the latest work of Anas was premiered on Monday, November 14, excerpts of the report in the media forced President Akufo-Addo to fire Charles Adu Boahen, the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Amid the showing of the exposé, some people have questioned the approach of Anas and his Tiger Eye PI, claiming that his methodology of entrapment is not the best.

In one of the reactions on social media, one Togbe Ngoryifiaga noted that Anas may have to take a second look at his work.

“I agree with Abdul Malik Kweku Baako that “integrity” is a stopgap to ‘entrapment’. But, if this view is anything to go by, it only reinforces public concerns that the Anas method lures and entrap victims. Anas may have to take a second look at it,” Togbe Ngoryifiaga said in a post on Facebook as he tagged Kweku Baako.

With his attention drawn to the post, the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper replied in the comment session.

Addressing the concern raised by Togbe Ngoryifiaga, Kweku Baako argued that the "Anas Principle" does not exist or prevail in isolation or in a vacuum.

He explained that the so-called "entrapment" methodology gets activated after "intel" has indicated that a negative/criminal practice may be happening in a particular zone and by certain persons or group of persons.

He indicated that all investigative products of Tiger Eye which have been successfully prosecuted in court were subjected to strict judicial scrutiny and it is no surprise that he has in the past received plaudits from all over the world including praise from former US President Barrack Obama.

According to Kwaku Baako, he is proud of Anas and his Tiger Eye PI for the good work they continue to do.

Read the full reply below:

All investigative products of Tiger Eye which have been successfully prosecuted in court were subjected to strict judicial scrutiny! What more would anybody ask for relative to ethical standards and legal conduct?

The "Anas Principle" does not exist or prevail in isolation or in a vacuum. First, the so-called "entrapment" methodology gets activated after "intel" has indicated that a negative/criminal practice may be happening in a particular zone and by certain persons or group of persons.

For instance, complaints of litigants engaged in litigation in our courts, whispering about unethical conduct of judges and officers of the judicial service, are basis to trigger testing named and even unnamed judges and judicial officers to authenticate the veracity or otherwise of those complaints.

Whispers or allegations by "insiders" in orphanages, schools and children's homes could trigger "covert ops" by planting "secret/unauthorized cameras" to monitor and track the allegations/whispers. It is not always the situation that "targets" are "lured" to take cash as a way of testing their integrity. In many of Tiger Eye's ops, the culprits have/had been caught in action without any enticement or inducements!

At the Tema Port, secret cameras caught some of the anti-state acts in raw fashion without anybody inducing any custom officer! They didn't know the "planted cameras" were witnesses to their anti-state activities!

Admittedly, undercover investigative journalism which has been a controversial branch of journalism since the 1890s, has not been the "favourite" of many people. That is understandable. But that does not make it unacceptable and unethical!

Indeed, our own GJA Code of Ethics allows the use of subterfuge and the application of covert methods/means when investigating crimes or matters of public health and security, etc.

Anas and Tiger Eye have no difficulty with people who critique their work and products.

In any case, they are not infallible. So criticisms are welcome. But trust me, their work and investigative products in and out of the Ghanaian jurisdiction have been recognized as quality and productive. And worthy of emulation.

It was not for nothing that President Obama had a word of praise for Anas on the floor of Parliament when he addressed our representatives in the House in 2009! And it is not for nothing that many reputable international organizations including the US Department of State recognize the investigative prowess of Anas and his Tiger Eye team.

Personally, I am very proud of that youngman and his team! I have said this many times in the last two decades or more. And I repeat it today: INTEGRITY is an iron-clad INSURANCE POLICY/ANTIDOTE to the so-called 'ENTRAPMENT', perceived or real or both!

May Ahmed Suale rest well!