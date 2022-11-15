Ad-hoc committee sitting: Ofori-Atta to respond to Minority’s allegations after 48 hours

15.11.2022 LISTEN

The ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe allegations levelled against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta commenced sitting on Tuesday, November 15.

At the end of day one of the sitting which lasted hours in between two sessions, the counsel for Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko requested 48 hours for his client to study the claims contained in documents tendered in as evidence before he properly gives his response.

“We wish to request for 48 hours for the minister to properly study the documents and respond accordingly,” Gabby Otchere-Darko requested.

The request was granted by the two co-chairs after deliberations although the committee noted that time was of the essence.

At the sitting on Tuesday, over 15 documents were submitted by Minority Leader Haruna Iddirus and the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson for consideration by the committee as part of the evidence in the minority’s censure motion case.

Last week, Parliament under the direction of Speaker Alban Bagbin set up an 8-member ad-hoc committee to probe the allegations against the underfire Minister including mismanagement that has plunged the country into an economic crisis among other things.

While the Minority attempted to pass a vote of censure to remove the Finance Minister, the Majority raised a strong opposition.

Although the Majority argued that they are in support of the calls for the Finance Minister to be removed, they also stressed that they oppose the Minority’s approach because it is based on falsehood against Ken Ofori-Atta.

Having listened to both sides, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin ruled that an ad-hoc committee should be set up to probe the allegations against the Finance Minister.

He also directed that the Finance Minister should be given an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations.

The 8-member ad-hoc Committee is co-chaired by KT Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa MP representing the Majority, and Dominic Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP from the Minority side.

Other MPs on the committee include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Bernard Ahiafor from the Minority side, while Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer constitute the group from the Majority side on the committee.

The committee has 7 days to present its report to Parliament after which there will be a debate in the house to decide the fate of the Finance Minister.