Valley View University Students' Representative Council donates items to school

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of Valley View University led by the president, Mordecai Nsiah Dwomoh, has donated fourteen pieces of washroom mirrors to the Vice-Chancellor of the university as part of its contribution towards the development of the school.

According to the SRC President, the initiative is to demonstrate the ability of students who are willing to work towards the development of the institution.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor William Koomson, applauded the SRC for its benevolence and pledged that the management would continue to support and cooperate with the Council and students in their quest to help improve conditions in the school.

He said this would not be the last donation to be made by the SRC to the school, citing that the executives since their assumption into office have demonstrated leadership skills to the amazement of all.

The Mordecai-Bridget-led SRC administration since its assumption of office has served as the embodiment of change giving the Council a facelift.

Faculty and Staff have also praised and showed their gratitude to the SRC for the good deeds.