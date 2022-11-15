"Fasting and prayers alone won’t solve our economic hardship’’ – Kumasi residents to clergy

Some residents in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have kicked against the decision by the leadership of some religious leaders to declare fasting and prayers aimed at reviving ailing Ghana's economy.

According to them, prayers and feastings alone won’t solve the ailing economic hardship.

They noted that Ghana needs strong incorruptible leaders with strong willpower to formulate and implement good policies to revive the economy.

Church of Pentecost

The Church of Pentecost (COP) declared a three-day fasting and prayer session for all members starting on November 10, 2022.

The Church’s Executive Council arrived at the decision in the wake of economic hardship being experienced in the country.

“It is apparent that the country for some time now has been going through some economic challenges which threaten the peace and security of the nation.

“The church in times like this has a divine responsibility to intercede for the nation,” he said.

Addressing the congregation on Sunday, the Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye told the members to adhere to the directive.

Acknowledging that the announcement came on short notice, he urged the gathering to do so to invite the divine direction into Ghana’s leadership to place the economy on a better footing.

He highlighted a biblical reference to buttress his point. "So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer (Ezra 8:23)."

On the back of this, he indicated that “we should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges.”

The fasting and prayers are expected to take place from November 10th to 13th.

Presbyterian Church of Ghana

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana also declared a three-day fasting and prayer for Ghana’s economy.

The church noted that most economies around the world are facing economic difficulties and Ghana is not an exception.

The church said it remains hopeful that the Lord will step in and put an end to these difficulties.

“In light of this, the Moderator of the General Assembly, with the support of the General Assembly Council, has declared a three-day fasting and prayer from 28th to 30th November 2022 to fervently intercede for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“We encourage all congregations to set aside these days to pray for the nation,” a statement issued by the Church on Thursday, November 10 said.

But speaking to OTEC News on Friday, November 11, 2022, some said they will not participate in the fasting and prayers for the country.

They claim it is a waste of time and energy adding that "if prayers and fasting were the solutions to Ghana's problems we would have been a prosperous nation by now."

Instead of fasting and praying all the time, they charged religious leaders to advise their church members on proper ethical behavior, discipline and responsible in their work.

Another intimated that, if praying for the country's economy was the answer to the problems in the country, Ghana would have become a paradise.

Another resident said traders increasing the prices of their goods at an unreasonable price also affects the economy "so if they do not refrain from that, the economy will never grow no matter the number of prayers and fasting."