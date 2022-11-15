Censure motion: Social media roasts K.T. Hammond for 'unnecessary' interference in proceedings

Mr. K.T Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa

15.11.2022 LISTEN

Chairman of the 8-member ad-hoc committee overseeing the ongoing motion of censure against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond (K.T. Hammond) has been trolled on social media.

Netizens have accused the Adansi Asokwa MP of being partial as a chair towards Haruna Iddrisu and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson who took turns to present evidence to back Minority's claim against the Finance Minister.

Some social media users have described the controversial MP’s incessant interjections as a deliberate action to disrupt the smooth flow of the committee’s proceedings and the evidence adduced by the two Minority members.

As sighted by Modernghana News, they expressed their grievances as follows:

Yayra Koku wrote: “Why make this indiscipline man as Chairman of a serious committee? KT Hammond is just a JOKE.”

Charles Agbor Taylor started: “KT Hammond's main purpose at the Adhoc Committee hearing from Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on vote of censure is just to Heckle and interject. nothing serious. The coconut is empty.”

Rich Aunty Kwakyewaa wrote: “Anybody else listening to KT Hammond chairing the ad hoc parliamentary committee to discuss the finance minister on @Citi973 ? The man is chaos personified; the perfect description of a cantankerous old man Whew!”

K.T Samuel reacted: “K.T Hammond’s voice is both funny and annoying.”

General Marcus waded in: “I don't have a car. I don't buy fuel."—KT Hammond

“Me: Does he fly to parliament and his constituency?”

Dodzie Gbordzie said: “I've never had the chance to listen to KT Hammond before untill today's ad-hoc committee sitting. I asked myself: was this the man who referred to the youth as empty-headed? So this man is called honorable member? Interesting.”

The under-fire Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta is facing the 8-member ad hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the defence counsel for Ken Ofori- Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has, in an official letter, requested the full charges levelled against him by the minority caucus led by Mr. Haruna Idrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Otchere Darko said, "Our issue is simple... Our client deserves a fair hearing.

“All we are asking for in the interest of justice is that you furnish us with a full document containing his charges."

In response, a co-chair of the committee and MP for Bolgatanga, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, clarified that there are no charges but the motion is a constitutional and political process however, Mr. K.T. Hammond said they are mere allegations at the moment.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.