Cyber Security Authority raises alarm over online fraudulent activities targeting customers of banks

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the general public to beware of online fraudulent activities targeting customers of banks.

In a press release on Tuesday, November 15, CSA said it has received several reports and further observed reports on various social media platforms regarding online fraudulent schemes targeting customers of various banks.

The release explains that customers of these Banks first receive an SMS supposedly from their bank informing them that they will be receiving a call from an agent who will be assisting them to link their Ghana Cards with their accounts and credit/debit (ATM) cards.

The supposed agents of the banks then reach out to customers, requesting personal identifiable information (PII) including Ghana Card details, primary account numbers (PAN) of debit/credit cards, card verification value (CV) numbers, expiry date of the cards, One Time Password (OTP) among others, as part of the linking process.

Once the requested information is provided, the fraudsters undertake several online transactions, causing financial loss to victims.

In its recommendations, the Cyber Security Authority is urging the general public to never share personal identifiable information including pin codes, debit/credit card verification values (CVVs), and OTPs with anyone.

The members of the general public are also advised to visit or call their nearest bank branch for clarification if in doubt of unusual requests.

The Cyber Security Authority further notes that its 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) are available for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities.

Find contact details of CSA in the release below: