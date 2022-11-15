“That Gabby Otchere-Darko who does he think he is? ‘I serve Akufo-Addo; what’s Gabby’s locus standi? — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has taken a swipe at Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for accusing him of instigating the revolt by some 80 NPP MPs who were demanding President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

“From nowhere, we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening; for what? What do I stand to gain from that?” the Suame MP told Kumasi-based Sompa Radio.

“There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating”, the minister of parliamentary affairs said, adding: “But, now, this has brought about another sense of anger”.

“That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is?” The majority leader asked angrily.

“I serve Akufo-Addo and I serve the party as well as the government”, he pointed out, noting: “When we talk about the government itself, what is your locus standi to be accusing me of being an instigator?”

Just last week, former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu also said Majority Leader Osei Keyi-Mensah-Bonsu now appears to be “holier than thou” and has been playing both sides of the game in the whole ‘Ofori-Atta must go’ saga.

According to the former Attorney General, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s game has been to please both the 80 rebellious MPs from his side – who demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen – and the presidency.

Following the rebellious MPs’ demand, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had earlier said: “I have listened to their concerns, about the fact that if the Finance Minister is removed it might help us in our recovery. I told them I appreciate their concerns. My only concern was the timing. Considering our negotiations with the IMF and how far it has come, and how it may affect the progress we have made so far….I appealed to them to hold their horses; that was on Sunday, and I even revealed some discussions I had earlier with the President, and I thought that was going to calm their nerves a bit. But at the end of the day, I was unable to dissuade them.”

Subsequently, the Suame MP told journalists: “Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group”, he said, explaining: “So, it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus”.

“Indeed the Majority Leader was just attempting to play both sides of the game with his rebel members and with the Presidency”, Mr Amidu pointed out in a long article on the whole ‘Ofori-Atta Must Go’ saga.

In his view, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s game now has made him appear to be “holier than thou” in the whole drama.