‘You're part of Ghana's problem’ — Kweku Baako defends Anas, blasts presidential staffer

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr. has lambasted Mr. Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe for criticising the works of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr. Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer earlier slammed Anas Aremeyaw Anas following his latest “Galamsey Economy” exposé.

He described Anas’ mode of operation as evil and sheer wickedness, an attempt to punish people unreasonably.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 15, Mr. Teiko Tagoe indicated that Anas just records people and tarnish their image for fame.

“Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice over to suit your story is nothing but share wickedness and evil,” a portion of his post reads.

He also expressed his disappointment in the Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Mr. Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, who is a godfather to the celebrated undercover journalist.

“I'm soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my class mate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine,” he stated.

He continued, “He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Lord.”

Shortly after the post, the seasoned journalist, Mr. Kweku Baako, in the comment section, said Mr Tagoe is part of the nation’s problems.

“You're part of the problem. And not the solution! Respectfully!” he responded.

Ghana is hit with another exposé by the ace investigative journalist, Anas. Aremeyaw Anas, and his team, the Tiger eye P.I.

The screening of the "Galamsey Economy" started on Monday, November 14 and will end on Tuesday, November 15.

The exposè reveals certain corrupt practices derailing Ghana's fight against illegal mining and its menace. Its captures high public officers taking bribes to facilitate illegal mining in the country.