Recording people and editing with your voice-over to suit your claim sheer wickedness, evil — Anas blasted

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer has lambasted ace Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas following his latest 'Galamsey Economy' exposé.

He described Anas’ mode of operation as evil and sheer wickedness, a deliberate attempt to tarnish people's image unreasonably for fame.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 15, Mr Teiko Tagoe indicated that Anas just records people and uses his own voice as a voice-over to suit his agenda.

“Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but share wickedness and evil,” a portion of his post reads.

He also expressed his disappointment in the Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Mr. Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, who is a godfather to the celebrated undercover journalist.

“I'm soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine,” he stated.

He continued, “He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Lord.”

Anas’ exposè

Ghana is hit with another exposé by the ace investigative journalist, Anas. Aremeyaw Anas, and his team, the Tiger eye P.I.

The screening of the "Galamsey economy" started on Monday, November 14 and will end on Tuesday, November 15.

The exposè reveals certain corrupt practices derailing Ghana's fight against illegal mining and its menace. Its captures high public officers taking bribes to facilitate illegal mining in the country.