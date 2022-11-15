Motion of censure: IMF disagrees that Ken Ofori-Atta misreported data – Egyapa Mercer

The NPP MP for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has said the NDC Minority in Parliament is rehashing old and debunked allegations against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Mercer said the allegations of misreporting were first raised in May 2020, and rejected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as being untrue.

He, therefore, wondered why the Minority would use the same issues as bases for a motion of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta.

He made the observation at the first hearing of the Ad Hoc Committee on the motion of censure brought against the Finance Minister.

It was in response to the presentation of Dr Casely Ato Forson, which centered on misreporting of the fiscal deficit, fiscal treatment of expenditures above or below the line and general public sector accounting.

The MP said the past Country Representative of the IMF, Dr Albert Touna Mama, had debunked the allegations on Joy News File in May when he was called to respond to them when first raised by Dr Forson.

“Indeed, the said Dr Touna Mama was the Country Representative of the IMF, he was called to respond to allegations on misreporting of figures that the Finance Ministry had presented to IMF and he said all the figures were known by the IMF and therefore it was untrue that there was misreporting,” Mr Mercer said.

Earlier, Mr Ofori-Atta asked for a fair hearing.

He asked that he be furnished with the documents that they intended to rely upon, to execute the motion of censure initiated against him.

The minister’s lawyer, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, said the rules of natural justice and fair hearing required that the accused was not only heard but also necessarily be furnished with the documents that formed the bases of the allegations made against him.

The hearing continues.