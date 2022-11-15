Are you the deputy number two or three? — K.T Hammond questions Dr. Kumah Aboagye at ad-hoc committee sitting

It appears the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adanse-Asokwa constituency, Mr. K.T. Hammond, is also overwhelmed by the number of ministers and deputies under his own NPP government.

While acknowledging the presence of the embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his escorting officials, who appeared before the 8-member ad hoc committee, he asked deputy minister John Kumah his exact position in the Finance Ministry’s hierarchy.

In his own words, after introducing the lead counsel, Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko, he quizzed: “And also the Deputy…Kumah, are you number 2 or 3?” in a funny tone.

The ad-hoc committee set up to probe the Minority’s allegations against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has started sitting today, Tuesday, November 15.

At the sitting being attended by the Finance Minister in person, he is being represented by Gabby Otchere-Darko as his counsel.

Speaking at the sitting of the ad-hoc committee today, Gabby Otchere-Darko requested all documents backing the allegations levelled against his client on which grounds they are seeking a censorship motion for his removal.

“Our issue is simple…furnish us with all the documents in respect of each of the seven charges against Ofori-Atta before this process begins.

“We want the charges to be complete with the particulars,” Gabby Otchere-Darko, the counsel for the Finance Minister said.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.