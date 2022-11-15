Ken Ofori-Atta still dancing even when his drummers have stopped — Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist, says the embattled Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, still seems unfazed by the heightened calls for his dismissal.

According to the vocal journalist, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta’s refusal to resign is a serious issue.

“Ken Ofori-Atta is still dancing, long after his drummers stopped playing. And it's not funny,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, November 15.

The ad-hoc committee set up to probe the Minority’s allegations against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has started sitting today, Tuesday, November 15.

At the sitting being attended by the Finance Minister in person, he is being represented by Gabby Otchere-Darko as his counsel.

Speaking at the sitting of the ad-hoc committee today, Gabby Otchere-Darko requested all documents backing the allegations levelled against his client on which grounds they are seeking a censorship motion for his removal.

“Our issue is simple…furnish us with all the documents in respect of each of the seven charges against Ofori-Atta before this process begins.

“We want the charges to be complete with the particulars,” Gabby Otchere-Darko, the counsel for the Finance Minister said.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.