‘Subsidise renewable energy to attract people to the sector’ - GUTA to Gov’t

The president of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng has urged the government of Ghana to subsidize the renewable energy sector to attract investors.

He said flexible and reliable policies put in place by the government will enable people to invest in the sector.

Highlighting the pressure and effects of ‘burdening’ hydropower and the gas industry, he stated, "The government must put flexible and reliable policies in place to attract people into the sector. Most of our policies are not attractive enough. Subsidize the sector, especially the battery, cable, etc to take the burden of the national grid as well. Subsidize the input of renewable energy to reduce the overburden on the hydropower and gas industry that cost the nation so much".

Dr. Joseph Obeng made this observation at the 2022 Power and Energy Expo on Monday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

"This expo is one of the major steps that we are taking to bridge the gap in the energy sector. India has gone far in terms of energy so relationships such as the one we are building with India will achieve what we want for a vibrant energy sector of this country. So we have asked our partners here to partner with us in building a factory much as they will want to make a depot.

"Renewable energy is long overdue, these days every country is showcasing renewable energy but here it is not predominant. We have to find out why people are not investing the in the sector. At times people even pay the solar panels to get the extra power put on the national grid and they do not get the returns that they deserve. We have to look at all these in a holistic manner that will be attracted to renewable energy. Initially, if you are investing in renewable energy it is very costly but going forward it becoming cheaper. Using solar and wind do not contribute to the degradation of the environment rather it enhances it. We have to look at more positive areas of renewable sources of energy".

In his welcome address, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo mentioned the government remain committed to supporting the distribution segment of the power supply value chain through the replacement of obsolete equipment and the introduction of innovative technologies to improve supply reliability such as Artificial Intelligence in the areas of VIT Feeder Automation Scheme to achieve self-correcting of the sub-transmission network without relying on complicated human and communications systems.

According to him, the government have been pursuing important policies and investing in infrastructure projects to ensure there is a stable, efficient, and reliable power supply; an important baseline for industrial growth; which will serve both local industry and international trade by leveraging opportunities in the single African Market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He commended the BIG4SURE Events Team and their local partners for putting together the Power & Energy Expo Ghana 2022 in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Trade and Industry, reputable local and international electromechanical industries, and exhibitors.

On his part, the Regional Director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Debmalya Banerjee said the government of India is devoted to working with the government of Ghana to bridge the crisis in the energy sector.

He said India has the quality and durable equipment and expertise that can be used in Ghana's energy sector.

The power and energy expo 2022 which started yesterday Monday, 14th November is expected to end tomorrow Wednesday, 16th November at Accra international conference Centre.

The Project Director of the Power Energy Ghana Exhibition, Thomas James urged stakeholders, importers, and business owners in the power and energy sector to take the opportunity presented to dialogue with manufacturers from India, Turkey, etc; adding that this Expo is one of its kind in Ghana.

The event has brought together the manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers, and distributors of power electrical energy equipment, gadgets, and products, including transformers, wires, solar panels, battery inverters, and generators, to everything in the electrical industry, in the West African region in Ghana, hosting close to 100 exhibitors in the expo from India, Turkey, Nigeria, Italy, UAE, UK, France, Ghana and other countries and 4000+ visitors from Ghana and West Africa.