E/R: 8 students of KOTECH injured after fire guts dormitory

Over 70 students of the Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) in the Eastern Region have been displaced following a fire outbreak at the school.

The fire affected eight students who sustained various minor injuries.

The fire incident occurred on Monday, November 14, at about 11:30 pm.

Information gathered indicates that the fire started from the roofing level of one of the rooms on the first floor of the dormitory.

The scary incident woke many of the students who were sleeping as they run to safety after an alarm raised by some students who were yet to retire to bed.

Reports indicate that some students in the heat of the moment jumped down from the first floor of the building, resulting in injuries.

Meanwhile, other students who run in the darkness to escape the room also sustained injuries.

Subsequently, all eight injured persons were rushed to the St Joseph hospital to receive needed medical care.

Seven of the injured have already been treated and discharged as of Tuesday morning. The other one is doing well and is expected to be discharged as well by the close of the day.

While the affected traumatised students want the management of the school to allow them to go home for a while, the Principal of the school, Engineer Bernard Forson wants them to stay to finish academic work before the upcoming Christmas break.

The management of the school is already making arrangements to provide all affected students with their immediate needs and accommodations to enable them to stay in school for their pending terminal examination.

Having heard the news, the New Juaben North Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng has visited the school and donated GHS20,000 to cater to some pressing needs of the students.

The school’s management has assured that provisions will be made to cover the items of students burnt in the fire outbreak.