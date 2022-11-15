Vote of Censure: All proceedings of ad-hoc committee will be broadcasted live — Ablakwa

The work of the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe the allegations against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be broadcasted live, committee member Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed that sitting will commence today, Tuesday, November 15.

“The Ken Ofori-Atta Vote of Censure Parliamentary Committee will commence sittings tomorrow 15/11/22 at 11am.

“It’s an absolute delight to announce that the committee shall sit in public & all proceedings will be broadcast live in the true spirit of transparency & accountability,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared on his Facebook wall.

Last week, Parliament under the direction of Speaker Alban Bagbin set up an 8-member ad-hoc committee to probe the allegations against the underfire Minister including mismanagement that has plunged the country into an economic crisis among other things.

While the Minority attempted to pass a vote of censure to remove the Finance Minister, the Majority raised a strong opposition.

Although the Majority argued that they are in support of the calls for the Finance Minister to be removed, they also stressed that they oppose the Minority’s approach because it is based on falsehood against Ken Ofori-Atta.

Having listened to both sides, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin ruled that an ad-hoc committee should be set up to probe the allegations against the Finance Minister.

He also directed that the Finance Minister should be given an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations.

The 8-member ad-hoc Committee is co-chaired by KT Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa MP representing the Majority, and Dominic Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP from the Minority side.

Other MPs on the committee include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Bernard Ahiafor from the Minority side, while Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer constitute the group from the Majority side on the committee.

The committee has 7 days to present its report to Parliament after which there will be a debate in the house to decide the fate of the Finance Minister.