Galamsey Economy: Bawumia is clean as Jesus, a credible firm-standing northerner – Stephen Atubiga

Former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after his name was mentioned in Anas’ "Galamsey Economy" exposé.

The now founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) describes Dr. Bawumia as an honest person who will never soil his image.

This follows an exposé by an undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen told a group of supposed investors that they will have to pay an amount of $200,000 as an appearance fee to get the attention and support of the Vice President to establish their business in Ghana.

He also reportedly told the supposed investors to propose recruiting some relatives of the D. Bawumia when they finally met with him.

In defense of the Vice President, Stephen Atubiga refuted claims made by the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

Mr. Atubiga in a Facebook post on Monday, November 14, wrote, “Dr. Bawumia is clean as Jesus in heaven. He is one of our credible northerners still standing tall. show us your saint and I will show the Cottonwood in the (ANNUS).”