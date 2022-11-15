Investors are no more confident in our economy; Ken Ofori-Atta must follow Adu Boahen – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah

Ghanaian activist, Bernard has welcomed the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

Speaking to TV2 in an interview, the member of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) indicated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be fired as well.

According to him, investors no longer have confidence in the Ghanaian economy because of the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta at the Finance Ministry.

Bernard Mornah now wants Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked alongside his deputy John Kumah.

“Investors don’t have confidence in the economy because of Ofori-Atta.

“John Kumah said they will not go to the IMF but today we are at the IMF,” Bernard Mornah argued on Tuesday, November 15.

President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen on Monday, November 14.

The decision was contained in a press release issued by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the decision to sack Charles Adu Boahen after learning of the allegations against him in the latest Anas exposé dubbed, ‘Galamsey Economy’.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the official statement from the Presidency said on Monday.