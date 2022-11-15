Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS wins 2022 National Public Speaking Competition

The grand finale of the 2022 edition of the annual Public Speaking competition took place on Sunday, November 13 , 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The contest which runs under the auspices of the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin in collaboration with the cultural unit of the Ghana Education Service saw six schools from five zones who qualified for the final stage of the competition.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School was represented by Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong who stood out consistently during the period of the contest.

Ellen Owusuaa Darko from Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS displayed dexterity in eloquence with her presentation at the grand finale thus emerging the winner and Best Orator for the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition with a tally of 76% of the total scores taking over from Mfantsipim School who were winners of the previous edition of the annual contest.

Ellen backed up her assertions with thought-provoking propositions on ”Ghana’s Perspective on Green Recovery from Covid-19 ” which was the topic for discussion. Also, she discussed intelligently whether distance learning should be encouraged in Senior High Schools or not.

Odoben Senior High School came second with 75% while Aburi Girls’ Senior High School also placed 3rd with 74.3%.

The 4th, 5th and 6th positions were taken by Tamale Senior High School with 73.7%, Adisadel College with 72% and Achimota School with 68% respectively.

Winners of the 2022 edition of the National Public Speaking Competition, Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School won a cash prize of GHC 10,000 in addition to products from sponsors of the competition.

Speaking to students and the audience at the auditorium, Mrs Kate Addo, a representative of the Speaker of Parliament reiterated that it is paramount for Ghanaians to maintain a good environment to ensure keeping our country safe.

The National Public Speaking Competition (NPSC) is an annual Public Speaking Contest which runs across Senior High Schools in Ghana.

It is designed to discover, recognize and foster the dynamism, creativity and initiative of the Ghanaian youth in promoting a culture of patriotism and national development;

The National Public Speaking Competition is aimed at building a genre of speakers who will use public speaking to influence society positively. Lastly, it offers students the acknowledgement and encouragement towards a successful career in public relations, compèring, film and advocacy.