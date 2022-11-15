ModernGhana logo
Visually impaired man who sneaks in at nights to escape landlord eviction supported

By Nana Boateng Kakape II Contributor
A visually impaired man, Mr Akwasi Mensah who sneaks to sleep in his room following an ejection notice by his landlord has received timely support from Mr. Owen Kwame Frimpong, the CEO of the Darling Boy Fun Club in Asamankese of the Eastern Region.

Speaking to the media at Asamankese after presenting an amount of Gh¢1,500 to the blind man stressed that, the visually impaired man sleeps outside the house during the daytime.

He added that he only sneaks back to the house at night, a situation Mr Frimpong subscribed as worrying and called for immediate support.

Prior to the intervention, the CEO and members of the Fun Club with the kind support of the Municipal Chief Executive of the West Akim, Hon. Seth Oduro Boadu embarked on a clean-up exercise on the streets.

The Asamankese central market and other strategic areas have been cleared of filth in line with the strategic goals of the Fun Club.

Mr. Frimpong says the municipality stands to be positioned as the cleanest in the country as plans are in place to distribute 200 litre bins to improve sanitation in the area.

The CEO therefore urges all and sundry to selflessly ensure cleanliness in the municipality and particularly before the commencement of the Oboadwan festival this December by the chiefs and people of Asamnkese.

