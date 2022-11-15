U/E/R: NADMO receives GHC100,000 from GCB for victims of Bagre Dam Spillage

The Ghana Commercial Bank Limited, Tamale branch has issued a cheque of One hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC100,000.00) to the Upper East Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in response to a request made by the Upper East Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to support flood victims following the spillage of the Bagre Dam.

The volume of water in this year’s spillage of the Bagre Dam on the 1st September at a rate of 672 million gallons per hour, the highest ever in the history of the Dam spillage.

When the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Nana Eric Agyeman Prempeh accompanied by the Upper East Regional NADMO team paid a visit to areas affected.

Presenting the cheque to the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu at the RCC, the Regional Manager of the Ghana Commercial Bank in charge of the Northern Regions, Alhaji Mohammed Mipo said the cheque was their widow’s mite, and as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said it is in response to a request made by the U/E/R NADMO for support to help flood victims following the spillage of Bagre Dam. He noted that the sum of One hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (100,000.00) to help the victims in their operational area.

According to him, it was their hope that the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will put in measures to help curtail the perennial floodings that affect lives and properties.

Regarding how many were affected and when will they get relief, the Regional NADMO Director Jerry Asamani explained that he could not tell exactly.

He indicated that the cheque was just received and had to through some process.

He added that they needed to sit with NADMO Council in the region with the Regional Minister as the chairman, plan and look at the data to know the class of people affected so far and make procurement before hitting the road.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu who received the cheque in his office at the RCC, on behalf of the region expressed gratitude for the gesture.