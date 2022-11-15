Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council adopt by-laws to check, sanction wrongdoings

15.11.2022 LISTEN

The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council last Friday affirmed its By-laws to strengthen its norms and culture in accordance with the Chieftaincy institution.

Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI who led the discussion on the drafted By-laws tasked Nananom within the jurisdiction to ensure smooth implementation of the By-laws without addition or subtraction.

According to him, the laws were not harassment of the people but rather friendly with stiffer sanctions to offenders of the laws.

He stressed his high belief that Nananom would be able to use the bylaws in accordance with the code and ethics of the Traditional Council.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI noted that the By-laws were carefully drafted to spearhead the development of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area in the areas of education, sermon fees, funeral and widowhood rites, traditional marriage and divorce and welfare fund to cushion Nananom among other duties performed at various palaces in conformity to the culture and tradition of the Gomoa State.

"These Bylaws will be launched early next year to showcase to the global world. Copies would be given to heads of our various schools to sensitize our children to the real culture of Gomoa.

"It is a reminder to the citizenry that there are laws governing every activity they undertake so that they don't go contrary to the laws of the land.

"It is worthy to note that traditional councils in the Central Region and beyond are emulating our By-laws seeing it as development-oriented laws that bring peace and sanity.

"I will like to congratulate Nananom for their positive contribution when the bylaws were being drafted. Am grateful to various committees within the traditional council for the good work done. Every set-up has been duly captured in the By-laws," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated.

Ebusuapanyin Egya Amoh of Gomoa Obuasi lauded Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for his inspirational leadership saying it has facilitated the development of Gomoa Ajumako State.

"Under the noble reign of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Chieftaincy related litigations has declined drastically in Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

"This is due to the fact that he ensures the consent of all parties involved in such litigations and withdraws them the from Judicial Committee for peaceful settlement mostly through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

"This style of Leadership coupled with vibrant ideas to blend Chieftaincy with modernity is making the institution attractive and litigation free.

"The overwhelming endorsement of the By-laws by Nananom speaks volumes of an unprecedented Omanhene of our time, we really appreciate his leadership," Egya Amoh concluded.