Garden City University College admits 1,450 fresh students

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has formally admitted 1,450 fresh students for the 2022/23 academic year into the university.

The matriculation ceremonies were held simultaneously at the Kwabre-Kenyasi and Takoradi Campuses in Ashanti and Western regions respectively, on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Diplomas, degrees and master's programmes to be pursued by the students include Information and Technology (IT), Computer Science, Business, Nursing and Midwifery.

The President of the Garden City University College, Emeritus Professor Anthony Apeke Adimado, during the 17th Matriculation ceremony speech, congratulated the students for meeting the admission requirements.

“Over 2000 candidates sought admission into this University from which only few of you have been found worthy, you must therefore consider yourselves very lucky to have been selected,” he said.

Emeritus Professor Anthony Apeke Adimado implored the students to adopt some commandments that will enhance academic achievements at the university.

Among the creeds, he advised those who are politically inclined to engage in constructive student Unionism to sustain and perpetuate the culture for which GCUC is known.

“Say no to occultism as it is an avenue to self-destruction, avoid examination malpractice, be time conscious and embrace the GCUC dress code,” are among the commandments.

Others are “be friendly with your notice boards and the news bulletin and the GCUC website, learn to ask questions, learn to be an effective time manager and don’t circulate rumours, squelch them.”

Emeritus Professor Anthony Apeke Adimado assured the freshers that the GCUC Authority has put in place facilities that will ensure their comfortable stay.

“Conducive and congenial teaching and learning environment has also been created in this University. It is our expectation that you will take advantage of these provisions to enhance your learning in this Institution.

“To all of you, I advise that the only dignifying road to success is oneness of purpose, honesty, and hard work. Should you take that course, I assure you that you will reap the fruits through awards and garlands at the appropriate time,” he emphasised.