Swedruman Council of Chiefs undertakes massive clean up exercise ahead of final funeral rites of late Nana Botwe II

Swedruman Council of Chiefs says it will not tolerate any anti-social activities among the youth in the upcoming final funeral rites of the late Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II who was the Chief of Agona Swedru.

According to the regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V, programmes and activities lined up for the week-long funeral celebration include ensuring strict measures to combat all crime-related activities.

Addressing a gathering of Youth Groups, various Associations made up of drivers, artisans, traders, businessmen and Women, Asafo company and Nananom soon after over 5-hour massive clean-up exercise along the principal streets of Agona Swedru last Saturday, Nana Essieni expressed his appreciation to participants in the exercise for the communal spirit they exhibited to kick start the funeral celebration.

The Regent tasked residents to be vigilant in their daily activities by monitoring unknown faces and individuals whose actions and inactions seem suspicious and endanger the lives of people in the community.

"We are expecting thousands of people who will troop to Swedru township to witness the final funeral rites of our late Chief Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II whose reign brought a lot of development projects in Agona Swedru and its surrounding communities.

"Let adopt the 'See something, Say Something' approach to expose evil-doers before, during and after the funeral rites celebration. We should protect the image of Swedruman.

"We should therefore Organize peacefully and befitting funeral rites to honour the fallen hero of our time so as to leave better legacy for our unborn generation," Nana Essieni stated.

The Chairman of the Funeral Sponsorship Committee, Mr. Raph Botcwey noted that Nananom will not tolerate any person or groups of persons caught engaging in criminal acts like smoking, drinking or taking any hard drugs or substances aimed at disturbing the peace of the people in Agona Swedru during the funeral period between 21st to 26th November, 2022.

"Our late Chief was the epitome of development. He ruled with an open heart very industrious and hardworking person who had the people at heart so we ought to celebrate him for what he did for Swedruman and Agonaman in general.

All the suburbs of Agona Swedru namely, Anafoman, Owaneman, Oguaaman and Kubeaseman will organize their mini funeral rites amidst drumming and mourning with Red and Black as Dress Code before the grand durbar at the Swedru Sports Stadium for the final funeral rites.

"We have invited numerous Paramount Chiefs across the country to come to mourn with us on a memorable day," he stated.

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive Hon, Evans Addison Onoma Coleman noted that the Assembly has charged the Environment Health Department led by Mr. George Freeman as well as staff of Zoomlion Company Limited headed by Mr. Christian Ocran to boost the sanitation situation in the Municipality.