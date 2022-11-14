Will Charles Adu Boahen be given a fair hearing at the OSP, Anas’ annexed territory? — Presidential staffer quizzes

Mr. Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer, wonders if the allegations levelled against the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen will be treated fairly by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He alleged that the OSP is an annexed territory for the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who championed the yet-to-be-aired "Galamsey economy" exposé.

“Will Adu Boahen get a fair hearing now that the OSP is an annexed territory of Tiger Eye PI?” he wondered in a tweet on Monday, November 14.

The controversial government appointee again described Anas’ method of operation as “old antics” arguing that he always entraps people.

“The same old antics. ENTRAPMENT! ENTRAPMENT! ENTRAPMENT! Anas led ‘yakuza’ geng ONLY exposes those who can’t afford their price and shield those who can. Let’s all be as wise as serpents. Indeed, Jah alone a Christian!,” he wrote in a similar tweet.

This comes after the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

In a statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Ministry, it has confirmed that the termination of the appointment of the Minister of State takes effect immediately.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the official statement said on Monday.

The sacking of the Minister of State comes after the President was informed about allegations made against Charles Adu Boahen in the Galamsey Economy exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the expose, "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations,” the official statement from the President further explained.

It concludes, “The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Read a copy of the full termination letter below;

