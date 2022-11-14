Galamsey: NPP MPs excited over dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen; say Ken Ofori-Atta is next

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has welcomed the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency on Monday confirmed the termination of the appointment of the Minister of State with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the President received information about the allegations made against Mr. Boahen in the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the official statement said.

Speaking to TV3 this afternoon, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Mr. Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi said the Majority MPs are happy with the decision.

According to the NPP MP, the President should also ensure Ken Ofori-Atta is removed as Finance Minister.

“We are happy that the President has listened to the calls. We expect that the second one will also follow suit. we have to save our party, save our government, and save our party.

“We are very excited. The others, Ken Ofori Atta, must go,” Mr. Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi stressed.

Following the dismissal of Mr. Chales Adu Boahen, President Akufo-Addo has referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for investigations on the allegations in the Anas exposé.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

“The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours,” the release from the president added.