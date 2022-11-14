A/R: Man dives and drowns in mining pit at Brofeyedu

The body of Kofi Buabeng wrapped in cloth

14.11.2022

A 24-year-old man who decided to swim in an abandoned mining pit which has been filled with water has died.

Kofi Buabeng, reportedly dived deep into the abandoned mining pit on Wednesday afternoon but he could not swim back, resulting in his unfortunate death.

The shocking incident, which happened at Brofeyedu in the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region, attracted a number of curious people to the scene.

However, a rescue mission to retrieve the body, which commenced on Wednesday, finally paid dividends on Thursday when the body was retrieved.

The Assemblyman for the area, identified as Lot Adu Asabre, confirming the sad report, said the deceased and his friends went to swim in the deep pit.

According to him, Buabeng jumped deep into the abandoned mining pit to have fun but unfortunately, he could not swim back to safety afterwards.

An alarm was eventually raised and a search for the missing body started immediately but “since it had rained on the day, the body was not found.

“It took almost 24 hours before the body of the deceased was found. It has since been deposited in a mortuary at Achiase for preservation and autopsy.”

Adu Asabre indicated that the miner, whose abandoned mining pit swallowed the deceased, has been found and ordered to reclaim the land within one-week.

“In order to prevent the reoccurrence of the disaster, I have given the miner a one-week ultimatum to cover the abandoned mining pit to avert disaster,” he said.

-DGN online