Akufo-Addo refers sacked Charles Adu Boahen to Special Prosecutor for investigations

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has been asked to investigate the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

Mr. Adu Boahen has been fingered in the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas' exposé titled ‘Galamsey Economy’.

In the latest documentary by ace investigative journalist, the Minister of State at the Minister of Finance is alleged to have used the name of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for influence peddling to collect money from supposed investors.

Having learned of the allegations, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” part of a communiqué from the President said on Monday.

According to the release, the President has also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for investigation.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the expos?, "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations,” the release added.