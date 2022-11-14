Galamsey: Adu Boahen must be investigated for using my name to peddle influence, collect money from investors – Bawumia

14.11.2022 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed displeasure after learning that his name has been allegedly used by Charles Adu Boahen to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

In a statement reacting to the allegation captured in the ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé by ace investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Dr. Bawumia expressed shock and stressed that the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance must be fired.

The Vice President also added that Mr. Charles Adu Boahen should be investigated by the security apparatus in the country.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” a statement by Dr. Bawumia said on Monday.

In his statement, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that he is innocent of the allegation leveled against Charles Adu Boahen which has dragged his name and person as an accomplice.

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasised.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen after learning of the allegations against him in the latest Anas exposé.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the official statement from the Presidency said on Monday.