Akufo-Addo travels to UK on a two-day visit

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has travelled to the United Kingdom on a two-day private visit.

In an official statement from the presidency, it says the President will return to the country from London on Wednesday, November 16.

While away, Vice President H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead until he returns from his private trip.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Sunday, 13th November 2022, for a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

“President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 16th November 2022, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” an official statement from the President said on Monday.